EXCLUSIVE: Disney is exploring a reboot of its billion dollar Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The studio has met with the writing team of Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and they are in early talks to write the script. Reese & Wernick are the writers behind the first two Deadpool blockbusters, and before that wrote Zombieland and its sequel, and 6 Underground, the action film that Michael Bay is directing for Netflix with Ryan Reynolds starring.

Courtesy of Vision PR

Jerry Bruckheimer will continue to captain the ship as producer on Pirates of the Caribbean, but at this point it is too early to say who else might be back and that includes Johnny Depp, who has channeled Rolling Stones’ rogue Keith Richard in playing Jack Sparrow through the first five films. It is not surprising the studio will try to breathe new pirate life into the franchise, as the first five films grossed north of $4.5 billion over 14 years.

WME reps Wernick & Reese.