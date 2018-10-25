Phil McGraw, host and executive producer of Dr. Phil, has signed a new deal with CBS Television Distribution to continue the show through 2023.

The extension adds three years onto McGraw’s current deal and will take the daytime talk show through its 21st season. With Dr. Phil, which has been the highest-rated daytime talk show for the past seven years, and three syndicated daytime programs he is producing for CBS TV Distribution, veteran talk show The Doctors, sophomore newsmagazine DailymailTV and new talker Face the Truth, McGraw has been the highest-paid star in daytime. I hear that McGraw, who also owns his shows, is making around $80 milliton a year from his daytime programs.

Currently in its 17th season, Dr. Phil took the mantle of highest-rated daytime talk show from The Oprah Winfrey Show where McGraw first made his mark before headlining his own talker.

“Dr. Phil is a titan of daytime television, setting the gold standard delivering clinically sound, common-sense, usable information to millions of homes every day,” said Steve Hackett, President of Sales for CTD. “His show continues to resonate with viewers whether he’s guiding a family in crisis or a celebrity struggling with a problem.”

Over the years, Dr. Phil has received 31 Emmy nominations and won five PRISM Awards for the accurate depiction of drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse and addiction, as well as the MADD Media Award.

“I am so proud to extend my relationship with CBS,” said McGraw. “Carla Pennington, my unbelievably talented executive producer since day one, leads the most talented and committed team in television, delivering quality, meaningful content every day for so many years. And perhaps the most important team member, my wife, Robin, who has been a part of the show since its inception and is such an invaluable touchstone for me personally.”

Last year, CBS TV Distribution reupped its other daytime mega star, Judge Judy‘s Judy Sheindlin, through 2021.

Via Stage 29 Prods., McGraw’s production company with his son, Jay, Phil McGraw also executive produces CBS TV Distribution’s Emmy-winning daytime talk show The Doctors, currently in its 11th season, the new syndicated daily talk show Face the Truth and the daily syndicated newsmagazine DailymailTV, now in its second season. On the scripted side, McGraw serves as co-creator, executive producer and writer on CBS drama series Bull, now in its third season. The primetime development deal with CBS TV Studios for Stage 29, run by CEO Jay McGraw, has several scripted projects set up at CBS including Melanie and Chaplain. McGraw, also a bestselling author, is repped by UTA.