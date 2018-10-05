EXCLUSIVE: Peter Dinklage is heading to the prehistoric Pliocene era. The Game Of Thrones star will lend his voice to DreamWorks Animation film, The Croods 2. The sequel to the 2013 Oscar-nominated animated feature will see the return of Nicolas Cage (Grug), Emma Stone (Eep), Ryan Reynolds (Guy), Catherine Keener (Ugga), Cloris Leachman (Gran), Clark Duke (Thunk), with Leslie Mann (Hope Betterman), also new to the franchise.

Joel Crawford, who was head of story on Trolls, another DWA pic, is directing the Croods 2, with Mark Swift producing.

In this film, the Croods will face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another family. Dinklage will voice the character, Phil Butterman.

20th Century Fox released the first installment. The sequel, which was originally slated to bow at end of 2017 but was pulled when the Universal acquisition of DWA took place, will open in theaters Sept. 18, 2020, via Universal.

Dinklage just snagged his third Emmy for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s GOT, which will return for its final season in April 2019. Upcoming projects include the HBO movie My Dinner with Hervé, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and a Rumpelstiltskin feature at Sony.

He is repped by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.