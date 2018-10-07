The highlight of tonight’s Saturday Night Live came when cast member Pete Davidson evaluated last week’s musical guest Kanye West and his impromptu off-air speech given in support of President Donald Trump. Davidson said that many felt Weekend Update host Michael Che should have commented on Kanye, but that “even though Che is black and I’m crazy, we both know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now.”

Davidson said “what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here. And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.” Davidson recently took on Chase for saying the current SNL isn’t funny anymore.

Back to Kanye: Davidson said they all had to stand behind West as he wore his MAGA hat, the red number that reads Make America Great Again. Davidson can be seen with his head bowed, but said he decided “I want a career, so I leave.” He can be seen exiting.

He said West said he was told not to wear the MAGA lid, but Davidson said the rapper wore it all week. “He wore it all week. Nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I told him not to wear it, suggested that it might upset some people. Like your wife, or every black person ever.”

Davidson said West said Democrats broke up black families with welfare and that slavery is not real. Asked Davidson: “You know how wrong you have to be about politics for me to notice?”

He said “Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog eating genius. But I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinion on things that are not hot dog related. I know Kanye is saying, this is the real me. I’m off the meds. Take them! There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them. There’s nothing wrong with taking them. If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, I just want all you to know, this is the REAL ME FLYING!, I’d jump out. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

Davidson finished by donning his own red baseball hat that read “Make Kanye 2006 Again.”

That ought to be an awkward encounter, when Davidson accompanies his fiance Ariana Grande and they bump into West. But it was the best moment of SNL tonight.