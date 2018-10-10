Sometimes, as Stephen King’s memorable line from Pet Sematary goes, dead is better. But fans of his super creepy 1983 novel – and the ’89 movie adaptation – will be happy to see that in King’s world anyway the famous warning typically goes unheeded.

Back for more adventures in dead-cat babysitting, Pet Sematary, from Paramount, doesn’t hit theaters until next spring, but this new trailer tells King aficionados what they want to know. Such as? That deadly highway, with its creature-killing speeding trucks, remains dangerously close to the new family home of a young couple and their two adorable kids. And their crusty seen-it-all neighbor still has all the words of warning anyone needs to ignore to keep loved ones – four-legged or otherwise – near if not dear.

The official synopsis: Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, Pet Sematary (the misspelling makes sense to anyone who knows the book or the cult favorite adaptation and its ’92 sequel) has a screenplay by Jeff Buhler from King’s novel. In addition to Clarke, Seimetz and Lithgow, the new version’s cast includes Jeté Laurence and Hugo & Lucas Lavoie.

Pet Sematary is exec produced by Mark Moran, produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Steven Schneider and Mark Vahradian.

Paramount Pictures unleashes Pet Sematary to theaters on April 5, 2019.

Take a look at the trailer above.