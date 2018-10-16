Ryan Fletcher (Outlander) and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Casualty) have been cast as series regulars opposite Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge in the upcoming Epix drama series Pennyworth, the Batman prequel from Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller, executive producer/director Danny Cannon and Warner Horizon Scripted TV.

The 10-episode, hour-long drama series is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

Epix

Fletcher and Bennett will portray Dave Boy and Bazza, respectively; both are lifelong friends of Alfred’s from their army days serving in the same corps. Dave Boy, a haggard Highland Scotsman who is slowly drinking himself to death since leaving the army, is a close ally of Alfred and Bazza and also the most unpredictable of the trio. Bazza, a posh Bajan playboy, is highly proficient at logistics and a valued member of Alfred’s team.

Heller and Cannon executive produce and Cannon will direct the pilot episode. Production will begin October 22 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

Scottish actor Fletcher’s credits include Shetland and Outlander.

Bennett recently recurred in Casualty and Eastenders.