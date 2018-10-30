Jason Flemyng has joined Epix’s DC Comics adaptation Pennyworth in the series-regular role of the villain called Lord Harwood. Flemyng’s credits include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Journey, The Missing and Jamestown.

The upcoming 10-episode, one-hour Epix drama series chronicles the early adventures of Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), by picking up with the character in his 20s in England when he is fresh from a stint as a British SAS soldier. Pennyworth’s Gotham City destiny begins to take shape when he accepts a security job with a young American tycoon named Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who is not yet the father to Bruce Wayne.

Pennyworth is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series).

Alfred Pennyworth first appeared in the pages of DC Comics in 1943 and has been portrayed as the manservant of stately Wayne Manor in most every medium that has adapted Batman. On television, Pennyworth was memorably portrayed by Alan Napier on the 1966 Batman series. On the big screen actors such as Michael Gough, Michael Caine and, most recently, Jeremy Irons have portrayed the irascible Batcave butler.

Platinum-selling UK pop star Paloma Faith also stars as villainess Bet Sykes, a cruel partner-in-crime to Lord Harwood, an upper-class Englishman. Harwood is described as “cultured, urbane, brilliant and supremely sure of himself” with a “sadistic, cruel nature [with] a veneer of charm.”

Pennyworth is currently in production at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK. The drama is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, which also has the Superman prequel series Krypton on Syfy, which is set on the doomed planet in the years before the hero is born.