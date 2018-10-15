EXCLUSIVE: Ben Aldridge has been cast as the co-lead opposite lead Jack Bannon in the upcoming Epix drama series Pennyworth. Aldridge will play Thomas Wayne to Bannon’s Alfred Pennyworth in the Batman prequel from Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller, executive producer/director Danny Cannon and Warner Horizon Scripted TV.

The 10-episode, hour-long drama series is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20’s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

Aldridge’s Thomas Wayne is a young, fresh-faced billionaire hailing from the east coast of the United States. Confident and extremely disciplined, this young aristocrat meets an unlikely business partner in Alfred Pennyworth.

Heller and Cannon executive produce and Cannon will direct the pilot episode. Production will begin October 22 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock

Thomas Wayne was played by Linus Roache in Batman Begins and by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Batman v. Superman. Brett Cullen will play the character in the upcoming Joker feature. In the Gotham pilot, Thomas was played by Grayson McCouch. On left is Roache’s Thomas Wayne with Michael Caine’s Alfred Pennyworth (plus young Bruce Wayne) in Batman Begins.

English actor Aldridge made his television debut in The Devil’s Whore alongside Andrea Risenborough shortly after graduation from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He played Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s love interest on her acclaimed series Fleabag and portrayed George Gershwin in the independent film Paris Song opposite Abbie Cornish. He is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Peikoff/Mahan.