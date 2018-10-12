The Witch and Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast of Peaky Blinders‘ fifth season. BBC One, where the Steven Knight-created epic crime saga is moving after spending its first four go-rounds on BBC Two, tweeted the news today, welcoming Taylor-Joy to Birmingham. There’s no word yet on just what her role will be, but the actress tells Deadline, “I could not possibly be more excited to be joining such a talented group of people. I can’t wait to get in and play this character.”

The BBC released a first-look photo of Taylor-Joy, taken by Season 5 director Anthony Byrne on the set of the drama that’s currently filming in Manchester (check it out below). Further cast is expected to be added to the 2018 laureate of the Best TV Drama BAFTA Award.

Deadline recently reported that Season 5 will see Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby face his darkest force yet. As the world is thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929, opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy, who’s now an MP, is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.

Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson are also back for Season 5 as are Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keefe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck and Benjamin Zephaniah.

Taylor-Joy was recently seen in BBC/Masterpiece mini The Miniaturist and her upcoming feature projects include M Night Shyamalan’s Glass and X-Men film The New Mutants. She’s repped by CAA, Troika, and Felker Toczek.

Peaky Blinders is written by Knight and produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Drama. Season 5 will air next year.