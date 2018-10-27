The PayPal payments platform has removed the account of Gab.ai from the service after it was revealed that Pittsburgh Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers was an active user of the conservative social media site.

PayPal did not provide an explanation to Gab for its decision. Bowers posted anti-Semitic and anti-Trump rhetoric on Gab, a Twitter-like service which is touted as “the home of free speech” and does little to limit conversations.

Bowers messages were sent on Gab shortly before he entered the Tree of Life Synagogue, including his ominous final one: “Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Gab has removed Bowers’s account and information to the FBI and Dept. of Justice. Its owner, Andrew Torba, has issued a full statement on the matter. Bowers also had accounts on other social media, Torba said, but was not specific on which ones.