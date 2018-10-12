EXCLUSIVE: HanWay Films has boarded international sales rights with White Horse Pictures to Ron Howard’s documentary about iconic opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.

Pavarotti, which will be on sale at the AFM, is being made by Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment, Decca Records (the singer’s lifelong record label), Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures. As we revealed last year, the pic reunites much of the team behind Howard’s music doc The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years.

Currently in production, the team has full access to Pavarotti’s family archives, interviews and live music footage with the blessing of the Pavarotti Estate. Howard directs, and will produce alongside Nigel Sinclair, Brian Grazer, Michael Rosenberg and Jeanne Elfant Festa. Creative team includes writer Mark Monroe and editor Paul Crowder. Dolby Atmos is also a partner on the film.

White Horse’s Guy East and Nicholas Ferrall serve as executive producers along with Crowder and Monroe. Dickon Stainer, President and CEO of Global Classics, UMG, and David Blackman, Head of Film & Television Development and Production for UMG, will also serve as executive producers. White Horse will handle the U.S. sale.

Howard said, “Pavarotti’s exuberant personality, astounding voice, and charm earned him world acclaim in his lifetime. He upended the world of classical music, and, most importantly, brought opera back to the people. It’s hard to believe ten years has passed since Luciano left the world; however, through the making of this film, we have been fortunate enough to rediscover Pavarotti’s magic and humanity. It’s my strong hope that we will bring that same power and emotion to audiences and screens around the world.”

The famed Italian tenor, who came from humble roots and initially wanted to be a soccer goalkeeper, sold more than 100M records in his lifetime. He was well known as one of the Three Tenors and for his legendary performance of Nessun Dorma, which became a theme for the 1990 World Cup. Known for his charity work on behalf of refugees and the Red Cross, the larger than life cultural figure died in 2007.

Sinclair and Guy East’s White Horse Pictures will be at the AFM with HanWay to discuss the film with potential buyers. Release is due for 2019. StudioCanal was previously announced as selling international but is no longer involved.