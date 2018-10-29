The SAG-AFTRA Foundation said My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom will host the group’s third annual Patron of the Artists Awards on November 8 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the

Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The event will honor Harrison Ford, Lady Gaga, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Spike Lee, with the night benefiting the foundation’s vital assistance and performers programs and its children’s literacy program.

The foundation also said Monday that Kristin Chenoweth will join musical performers that already include Arlissa, Adam Lambert and Leona Lewis. Alison Brie, Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Gosling, Topher Grace, and Michelle Yeoh join Adam Driver, Chrissy Metz, Geoffrey Owens, John David Washington and Henry Winkler as presenters.

The Patron of the Artists Award honors “champions of the arts whose history of fostering creativity and creating opportunities for actors has made a positive impact on the acting profession and the performing arts,” according to the foundation.