Amazon has released a new trailer and set November 9 as the premiere date for Season 2 of its hour-long comedy series Patriot starring Michael Dorman.

After barely surviving his Midwestern corporate cover in Season 1, U.S. intelligence officer John Tavner (Dorman) finds himself without his bag of 11 million euros and no closer to the goal of influencing Iran’s presidential election. As a result, John’s father (Terry O’Quinn), orders more extreme measures in Season 2: the assassination of the pro-nuclear candidate in a heavily-guarded Paris compound. John is the linchpin of a high-stakes covert operation with profound global ramifications. And he’s bringing his mom (Debra Winger) with him. Michael Chernus, Aliette Opheim, Kurtwood Smith and Kathleen Munroe also star.

Written, directed and executive produced by Steve Conrad (Wonder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, The Pursuit of Happyness), Patriot also is executive produced by James Parriott (Grey’s Anatomy), Glenn Ficarra (Crazy Stupid Love, This Is Us), John Requa (Crazy Stupid Love, This Is Us), Charles Gogolak (This is Us), and Gil Bellows (Temple Grandin).

Check out the trailer above.