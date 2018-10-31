Game show icons Pat Sajak & Vanna White and Alex Trebek will maintain their hosting posts on Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! as the trio have renewed their contracts with Sony Pictures Television (SPT) through 2022.

Sajak, White and Trebek will all continuing hosting their shows through the 2021/22 season

“Pat, Vanna and Alex are simply the best. Night after night, they seamlessly entertain generations of fans on two of the most beloved television programs on air. We are thrilled that they’ll continue to do so through 2022,” said SPT Chairman Mike Hopkins.

Wheel of Fortune, along with Sajak and White, is currently celebrating its 36th season in syndication while Jeopardy! and Trebek are in their 35th season on the air.

With 24 million viewers reached each week, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television and has nabbed numerous awards and honors. It was honored with the Guinness World Record record for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show — 34 to be exact as well as a Peabody Award.

Wheel of Fortune is known and trademarked as “America’s Game” and is the most-watched program on television, reaching an audience of more than 26 million weekly viewers. Since its debut in 1983, the format has been licensed and produced in more than 45 international territories.

In April, both shows were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Executive produced by Harry Friedman, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company; they are distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.