Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why), Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Niko Guardado (The Goldbergs) and newcomer Elle Paris Legaspi have been cast as the four older Buendía siblings in Party of Five, Freeform’s immigration-themed pilot reboot of the popular 1990s family drama that revolves around Mexican-American siblings.

The original series, which aired on Fox, was about the five Salinger siblings who become orphans after their parents are killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. The reboot, which hails from the original series’ creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman and studio Sony Pictures TV, follows the five Buendias children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

Larracuente, Guardado, Tosta and Legaspi will play versions of the characters played in the original series by Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert, respectively.

Larracuente plays Emilio Buendía, an aspiring musician and the oldest son of Gloria and Javier Buendía. Emilio is the reason his parents crossed the Mexican border into the United States nearly twenty-five years ago in hopes of a better life. Although the oldest, he’s the least responsible of the siblings, and had been enjoying living away from home and the freedom that came with it until his parents’ status was threatened.

Tosta plays Lucia Buendía, a straight-A student with lofty college ambitions until her parents run into trouble with immigration. Their circumstances force her to reevaluate her disposition to play by the rules. She quickly becomes resistant to authority, politically radicalized and rebellious to her presumed duties as the oldest sister.

Guardado portrays Beto Buendía, the second oldest brother of the family who steps up in the midst of turmoil. While struggling with sports, girls and school, he soon discovers that being the head of his family comes easily to him and gives him the self-respect and sense of purpose he has never had before.

Legaspi rounds out the cast as ten-year-old Valentina Buendía, the precocious and resourceful youngest sister. Forced to face adolescence without her mother, she’s desperately afraid of what the future holds, and her vulnerability will require her older siblings to step up and offer the structure and support that they may not be wholly equipped to provide.

Keyser and Lippman wrote the pilot, along with Michal Zebede, a first-generation American writer with Costa Rican and Panamanian roots. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct.

