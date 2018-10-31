Neon has acquired North American rights to Parasite, the new film from Bong Joon-Ho. The drama marks his return to Korean-language movies after Netflix’s Okja last year and 2013’s Snowpiercer. The latter pic was released by Radius, which at the time was run by now-Neon principal Tom Quinn. The deal with CJ Entertainment, which is handling international sales and is distributing in Korea, was unveiled Wednesday at the American Film Market. A 2019 U.S. release is planned.

Song Kang-Ho once again toplines a Bong movie, this one centering on two families who are worlds apart yet somewhat alike, portraying a striking reality of the world we live in. Production just wrapped on the pic which also stars Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Okja’s Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-Dam and Chang Hyae-Jin.

Barunson E&A Corp’s Kwak Sin Ae and Jang Young Hwan are producing. The deal was negotiated by NEON and CJ Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. NEON is planning a 2019 theatrical release.