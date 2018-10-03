EXCLUSIVE: Alloy Entertainment and Paramount Players are set to produce David Yoon’s upcoming YA novel Frankly in Love.

Yoon illustrated the New York Times bestselling novel Everything, Everything which was written by his wife Nicola Yoon and made into an MGM and Alloy Entertainment feature last year. Frankly in Love is David Yoon’s debut novel and was one of the hottest manuscripts this year, spurring an intense bidding war back in April between ten publishing houses with Penguin Young Readers ultimately prevailing with a North American rights two-book deal. Frankly in Love hits book shelves in fall 2019. Foreign publishing rights for Frankly in Love already sold in 14 countries. The romance book is described as a fresh and relatable take on identity and race as seen through the eyes of a Korean-American teenager.

Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton from Alloy Entertainment are attached to produce. Paramount Players’ Matt Dines and Lawdie Pahlavan are the executives overseeing the project.