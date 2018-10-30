Netflix has picked up a second season of its adult animated comedy series Paradise PD. The renewal comes two months following the premiere of the series about a backwater Southern-fried, small-town police department featuring the voice of Sarah Chalke.

Created by Brickleberry creators Waco O’Guin and Roger Black, Paradise PD takes on a small-town police department. They’re bad cops. Not bad like no nonsense. Not bad like cool. Bad like shitty. You can check out the renewal announcement below.

The series is produced by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Bento Box Animation. Voice cast includes Stanley Hopson/Dusty Marlow: Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies), Gerald Fitzgerald: Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless), Kevin Crawford: Dave Herman (Brickleberry, Bob’s Burgers), Chief Randall Crawford: Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants), Gina Jabowski: Sarah Chalke (Roseanne, Scrubs, Rick & Morty) Bullet (dog): Kyle Kinane (The Standups).