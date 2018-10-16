There was a lot of push, pull and more than a few nice moves by quarterback Aaron Rodgers but in the end the Green Bay Packers’ 33-30 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last night came down to that last-minute field goal by Mason Crosby.

A dramatic end to a more dramatic than usual that was good for the Packers, good for the swimming to stand still NFL and very good indeed for ESPN.

Scoring 11.9 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49, last night’s Packers home game wasn’t a season high for the flagship football show of the Disney-owned cabler but it was pretty sweet nonetheless.

As NFL ratings stay just a touch above the near nightmare scenario of last season, last night’s MNF was up from last week and last year in the early and final numbers. Pulling in an 8.4 in metered market results, the Packers v. 49ers beat the season low of last week’s New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins game by 15% in the early metrics. Compared to last year’s comparable curse breaking Tennessee Titans win over the Indianapolis Colts, which was a season low at the time, last night’s MNF was up 38% in the metered markets.

Overall, with the final numbers now in, MNF easily took the night on both broadcast and cable for ESPN.

Looking at those final numbers, the Packers v. 49ers game rose 13% in the key 18-49 demo over the October 8 Saints’ win. Year-to-year, yesterday’s MNF surged 41% up in the demo from that Titans and Colts match-up of October 16, 2017. Viewershipwise, last night’s game jumped over last year’s comparable MNF and last week’s game also by 41% & 13% respectively.

BTW – that over 40% rise in both the demo and viewership that last night’s MNF had over last year is the ESPN show’s best year-to-year increase so far this season – and that must feel alight for a league and a cabler that was knocked to their knees more than once last season.