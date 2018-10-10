A little more than a month after the second season of Netflix’s Ozark was released, the drama series starring, directed and executive produced by Jason Bateman has been renewed for a 10-episode third season. Chris Mundy is set to return as executive producer and showrunner.

Ozark, created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, was one of the big breakouts of 2017, with its freshman season believed to be one of the most streamed shows of that summer. While the second season did not seem to match the buzz and outsized popularity of the first, Ozark remains a hit Netflix series that also gets steady awards recognition, making the Season 3 renewal a no-brainer.

In the current second season, Ozark, headlined by Bateman and Laura Linney, continues to follow Marty Byrde (Bateman) and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as the Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy (Linney) struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and the Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

Bateman directed multiple episodes from the first and second season and serves as an executive producer along with Mundy, Dubuque and Williams. Ozark is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital.