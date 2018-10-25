OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has added ten recurring and guest star cast members to the ensemble of its upcoming coming-of-age drama series David Makes Man, from Oscar-winning Moonlight co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney and Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Lela Rochon (Training Day), Trace Lysette (Transparent), Liza Colon-Zayas (Proven Innocent), Juanita Jennings (Star), Lindsey Blackwell (Step Sisters), Solomon Valdez ([Bi]Polar), Teshi Thomas (The Good Place), and newcomers Nick Creegan, Kimaya Naomi and Logan Rozos have joined the series.

David Makes Man centers on David (McDowell), a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. Set in South Florida, the lyrical drama, inspired by events in McCraney’s own life, explores the inherent trauma sustained in the fight for survival.

Photos: Michael Justice/Hollywood Headshots/Dru-Young Company

Rochon will recur as Alma, Gloria’s estranged mother. Lysette is Femi, a protective den mother to troubled adolescents. Colon-Zayas plays Principal Fallow. She runs the magnet school that David, Seren and Marissa attend. Jennings will play Mrs. Hertrude, the resident building manager. Blackwell will portray Marissa, David and Seren’s friend and classmate. Thomas is Tare, a neighborhood girl who also lives in The Ville with David. Valdez will play Willie Derrick, an 11-year-old wanna-be dope dealer. Creegan makes his television debut as Desmond, the second-in-command to Raynan’s uncle Teo Kimaya. Naomi makes her television introduction as Shella, a younger friend of Tare’s who also lives in The Ville. Rozos also makes his television debut as Star Child, a quiet but direct boy who goes to live with Ms. Elijah.

Photos: Personal Archive/The Mikaya Dionne Agency/Yolanda Perez Photography

They join the previously announced series regular ensemble cast that includes Akili McDowell, Phylicia Rashad, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Jordan Bolger, Cayden K. Williams, Travis Coles and Alana Arenas, along with guest stars Gillian Williams, Elvis Nolasco, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

McCraney serves as executive produce alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence (Shots Fired, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,) who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy (Revenge) under their Page Fright production banner, Michael B. Jordan (Creed) via his Outlier Society Productions and Oprah Winfrey are also executive producers.