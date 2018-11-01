“Let’s terrify this country into loving me!” says cartoon Donald Trump in the new trailer for Our Cartoon President: Election Special 2018.

Two days before the midterm elections Showtime will premiere the special which has cartoon Trump teaming up with his son Don Jr. to try to help Republicans win the midterm election and save America from the grips of democracy. Joining them in the fight will be frenemies Vladimir Putin and Ted Cruz as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama — all cartoon versions, obviously. It’s an all out battle royale as Trump and his son bond over trying to Make America Great Again from a giant robot Hillary Clinton.

The Showtime series is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht and showrunner R.J. Fried. Our Cartoon President is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke serves as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer.