After dissecting the contenders in this year’s nascent Best Picture Oscar race, we now turn to the Best Actor lineup as Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil, IndieWire’s Anne Thompson and I survey the lineup. We wonder whether two old timers on likely their last movie roles — Robert Redford in The Old Man and the Gun, and Clint Eastwood in the as-yet-unseen The Mule — could well crash the party. In fact, Warner Bros released the trailer for The Mule yesterday and it certainly looks promising, a last-minute holiday-season entry into the race.

Speaking of trailers, we just saw one also this week for Christian Bale’s dead-on impersonation of Dick Cheney in another unseen film, Vice. He is definitely a contender on that basis, along with suspects we already know and discuss here, including A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper, First Man’s Ryan Gosling, The Front Runner’s Hugh Jackman, and perhaps an early front-runner in Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen. Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody is being unveiled in a special screening this weekend, so we will know more about Rami Malek’s chances as Freddy Mercury, but he’s definitely on our preliminary list on the basis on that trailer.

Check out our thoughts on all of these and more checking out our conversation above.