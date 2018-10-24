Oscar organizer the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday revealed a list of 25 films that have been submitted for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 91st Oscars. The Academy said several of the films on the list have not yet made their required Los Angeles qualifying run.

Here’s the full list:

“Ana y Bruno”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

“Early Man”

“Fireworks”

“Have a Nice Day”

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“The Laws of the Universe – Part I”

“Liz and the Blue Bird”

“Lu over the Wall”

“MFKZ”

“Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms”

“Mirai”

“The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl”

“On Happiness Road”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Ruben Brandt, Collector”

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“Smallfoot”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Tall Tales”

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”

“Tito and the Birds”

According to Academy rules, 16 or more films must qualify for the maximum of five nominees to be voted on in the category. The Oscar nominations will be announced January 22.

The Oscars are set for February 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland, live on ABC.