EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Isaac, who most recently starred in Chris Weitz’s MGM movie Operation Finale and is reprising the role of Poe Dameron in Star Wars: Episode IX, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Isaac, who won a Golden Globe in 2016 for HBO’s Show Me a Hero, has several film projects in the works including starring in JC Chandor’s ensemble Triple Frontier, the long-gestating dramatic thriller set up at Netflix. He also voices Gomez Addams in MGM’s upcoming animated The Addams Family movie.

Most immediately, Isaac plays Paul Gauguin opposite Willem Dafoe’s Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity’s Gate, the biopic directed by Julian Schnabel that CBS Films bows November 16.

His credits include Alex Garland’s Ex Machina in 2014, the same year he starred in Chandor’s A Most Violent Year; both films were in that season’s awards mix. He also starred in Garland’s follow-up Annihilation which bowed this year. He nabbed his first Globe nomination for the Coen brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013.

Star Wars: Episode IX, which returns JJ Abrams to direct in the finale of the Skywalker saga franchise, has a December 20, 2019 release date.

Isaac had been at UTA; his move reps the third high-profile actor to move to WME this month, following Diane Lane and Amy Schumer.

He remains repped by Inspire Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson at SGSBC.