Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom is the latest A-list actor to sign up to read a children’s bedtime story for the BBC.

Bloom, who is set to star in Amazon’s Carnival Row next year, will read We Are Together, written and illustrated by Britta Teckentrup, as part of CBeebies’ Bedtime Story strand. The story celebrates the importance of having special friends and family in your life. It will air on the kids’ channel on November 9 and is the first of two that he has recorded for the station.

He joins stars including Ewan McGregor, Ton Hardy, Chris Evans, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John, Eddie Redmayne and David Tennant in reading books to kids.

Bloom said, “Through my travels as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador I’ve met children in countries all over the world, and witnessed firsthand how storytelling between adults and young children helps cement their bond. Children light up when being taken on imaginary adventures through storytelling, and it helps their creativity grow. It was great to be a part of CBeebies Bedtime Stories.”