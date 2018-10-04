What if you could somewhere so far from all this, you barely remember you’re a part of it? That’s one of the opening lines in the trailer for YouTube Premium’s forthcoming sci-fi drama Origin.

The series, which stars Tom Felton and Natalia Tena, launches on the SVOD service on November 14. The intergalactic space thriller is produced by The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television in association with China’s CiTVC.

The trailer was debuted during an Origin panel at New York Comic-Con.

The 10-episode series was created, written and exec produced by Mika Watkins and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. It follows a group of outsiders who find themselves abandoned on a ship bound for a distant land. Now they must work together for survival, but quickly realize that one of them is far from who they claim to be.

The cast also includes Sen Mitsuji, Nora Arnezeder, Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Nina Wadia, Madalyn Horcher, Siobahn Cullen, Adelayo Adedayo and Wil Coban.

Origin will be exec produced by Andy Harries, Rob Bullock, and Suzanne Mackie from Left Bank along with Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio.