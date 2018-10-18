EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Cruz, best known for Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, will join Lucy Hale when filming for the romantic comedy A Nice Girl Like You commences next month in New Jersey. Siblings Chris & Nick Riedell are directing the film based on a screenplay by Andrea Marcellus.

Based on a true story by Ayn Carillo-Gailey, the pic follows Lucy Neal (Hale), an adorable, follow-the-rules, somewhat repressed, well-educated violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is accused of being too inhibited by her ex-boyfriend. In an effort to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild to-do list that sends her on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.

Cruz will star as Nessa, a personal assistant and overgrown “girl gone wild” who is adventurous, flirtatious and openly embraces her sexuality. Cruz has spent six seasons as Flaca Gonzales on OITNB, which is wrapping after it’s upcoming seventh season.

Jina Panebianco, R. Wesley Sierk III, Nicholas Bogner, and Melanie Greene are producing the project with Hale serving as a co-producer.

Cruz, who appears in the indie film Faraway Eyes with Christina Ricci, is repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment.