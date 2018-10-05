EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has picked up Brad Desch’s multi-generational romantic comedy spec Wink from Safehouse Pictures, a Cyrano de Bergerac-like tale of what happens when you take over your mother’s social media profiles.

The story was inspired by Safehouse producer Tory Tunnell’s own experience of taking over her mom’s online profiles and emailing potential suitors as mom. Wink will take an emotional look at what modern dating means for all ages.

Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold Shutterstock

Desch wrote the 2015 Russell Crowe-Amanda Seyfried drama Fathers and Daughters and is currently adapting Love Canal starring Patricia Arquette for TriStar and Safehouse. He is repped by ICM, 3 Arts and Gang, Tyre Ramer.

Tunnell, Joby Harold and Lucy Barzun Donnelly will produce Wink with Alexandra Kerry and Matt Schwartz executive producing. Niija Kuykendall and Shelia Wolcott at Warner Bros. are supervising the project at Warners.

Safehouse Pictures is executive producing Lionsgate’s upcoming Robin Hood which opens on Nov. 21 and produced Warner Bros.’ King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and the SXSW comedy Blind Brother starring Adam Scott, Jenny Slate and Nick Kroll as well as WGN’s Underground. Safehouse’s Harold most recently wrote The Flash for Warner Bros. which John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are set to direct. Harold is also writing Switch at 20th Century Fox which Len Wiseman is helming. Safehouse has an overall deal with Warner Bros. features and TV and are repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

Donnelly is best known for the Emmy and Golden Globe winning HBO movie Grey Gardens starring Drew Barrymore and Jessica Lange. Since then she produced Maggie’s Plan starring Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke & Julianne Moore and Friends With Kids starring Kristiin Wiig, Maya Rudolph & Jon Hamm. Most recently she produced Look Away starring Chloë Sevigny, Aidan Turner and Matthew Broderick.