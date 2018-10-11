EXCLUSIVE: Ondi Timoner, the documentary filmmaker who is making her narrative feature debut with the Matt Smith-starring biopic Mapplethorpe, has signed with APA and Dialed-in Entertainment.

Timoner has won a pair of Sundance Film Festival grand jury prizes — first in 2004 for her feature documentary debut Dig!, then again in 2009 for We Live In Public. Her docu feature credits also include Join Us (2007), Cool It (2010), and Brand: A Second Coming (2015). Last year, Timoner and her Interloper Films banner produced Jungletown, a 10-hour docuseries for Viceland about an entrepreneur’s attempt to build a sustainable modern town in the Panamanian jungle.

She also has produced and hosted 300 episodes of the online interview show BYOD (Bring Your Own Doc); is founder of CEO of the online network A Total Disruption; and is part of WeTalk, which features her traveling talk show celebrating the women shaping our culture across arts, entrepreneurship, government and technology. She’s currently in production on a feature docu about the opioid crisis.

Mapplethorpe, which bowed in the spring at the Tribeca Film Festival, was acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films and is getting a theatrical release in February.

Timoner had been at CAA.