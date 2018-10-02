Jessica Marie Garcia has been upped to series regular for the upcoming Season 2 of On My Block, the Netflix coming-of-age comedy co-created and executive produced by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The series was renewed in April.

Netflix

In Season 1 of the series, about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school in LA’s South Central, Garcia recurred as Jasmine. She is confident, full of enthusiasm and swagger and never afraid to share her opinion. She embraces who she is and likes the skin she’s in.

Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Ronnie Hawk also star..

On the Block premiered March 16, a month after the debut of another Netflix coming-of-age comedy series, Everything Sucks!, which was not picked up for a second season.

Garcia’s TV credits include Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie and Hulu’s all-female sketch comedy show Betch. She also starred alongside Danny Trejo and Lou Diamond Phillips in 2017’s film Avenge the Crows.

She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Cohesive Entertainment Group.