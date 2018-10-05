Training Day alumna Julie Benz is set for a recurring role in On Becoming A God In Central Florida, a 1990s-set one-hour dark comedy series, starring and executive produced by Kirsten Dunst. The series, set to premiere on YouTube Premium in 2019, hails from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures and Sony’s TriStar Television.

Written by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky based on a spec script they wrote, On Becoming A God is set near Orlando in the early 1990s. It centers on Krystal Gill (Dunst), a minimum-wage-earning water park employee who will eventually scheme her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise: the cultish, flag waving, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin.

Benz will play Carole Wilkes, a “big-haired” and “buxom” FAM wife who’s much farther up the pyramid than Krystal. Having fully embraced her role as a subordinate, Carol sees herself as an authority figure for other FAM women, on how to be the ideal FAM wife. While she’s a real stickler for the rules, Carol can have a way of surprising those around her.

Funke, Lutsky, Dunst and Yorgos Lanthimos executive produce alongside Esta Spalding, who will serve as showrunner, helmer Charlie McDowell (The Discovery), who will direct, and Oscar winners Clooney and Heslov (Argo) through Smokehouse. Sarah Shepard oversees for Smokehouse.

Benz was most recently a regular on the CBS series Training Day opposite the late Bill Paxton and previously recurred on CBS’ Hawaii 5-0. She was a lead on all three seasons of Syfy’s Defiance and played Rita Bennett on Dexter. Benz is repped by Paradigm, LINK Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.