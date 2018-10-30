Olga Kurylenko (Oblivion) is set to star in female-led action-thriller The Courier from Signature Films, the production arm of UK distributor Signature Entertainment, and new UK outfit Rollercoaster Angel Productions.

Kurylenko will play a London courier whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a gas bomb aimed at the witness of a crime lord’s murder. Director will be Zackary Adler (The Rise Of The Krays). Capstone Group spinoff Blue Box is handling international sales at the AFM.

Producers include Marc Goldberg (Final Score), James Edward Barker (Mara), Andrew Pendergast (An American Exorcism) and Elizabeth Williams (Final Score). Shoot is due to get underway in London in coming months.

Composer-producer Barker of Rollercoaster Angel said, “I’m really excited to be launching my new production company with Zack, and on such an exciting project. It’s also an honor to be working with Andy, Signature Films and Christian from Blue Box on what is an exceptionally dramatic and more importantly, female driven, high octane action thriller. With Zack at the helm and Olga Kurylenko as the protagonist, I think we have the complete jigsaw to a commercial new action franchise.”