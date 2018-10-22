Brendan Iribe, who co-founded ’s VR unit Oculus in 2012, announced he is leaving the company.

While Iribe’s Facebook post (read it below) on Monday doesn’t refer specifically to any of the recent turbulence hitting the parent company, his exit follows that of the founders of Facebook-owned Instagram, and the departure, earlier this year, of WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum. While still a colossus, Facebook has been beset by a range of stiff challenges of late, including pressure from government officials in the U.S. and Europe and concerns about hacking and personal data use.

However, TechCrunch reported that Iribe is leaving Facebook following an internal shakeup in the company’s VR unit that resulted in the cancelation of the next generation Rift 2 virtual reality headset. Facebook’s leadership is shifting away from devices that require a connection to a PC in favor of all-in-one headsets, such as the forthcoming Oculus Quest headset.

Oculus was created by Iribe along with Palmer Luckey, Nate Mitchell and Michael Antonov. It got off to a fast start, raising $2.4 million on Kickstarter in its first month; tthe outfit was acquired for $2 billion by Facebook in 2014. Luckey left Facebook last year, after a lengthy absence from public view following revelations that he was involved in funding a pro-Trump troll group called Nimble America.

While virtual reality remains an area of keen interest in both Hollywood and Silicon Valley, with forecasts benchmarking the value of the market at $40 billion by 2020 as it becomes increasingly mainstream, growth to date has been gradual. Facebook stimulated some of the growth by rolling out the Oculus Rift headset in 2015, which was an early milepost on the VR frontier. Some early pioneers, such as Jaunt VR, just underwent significant layoffs as it abandoned VR for augmented reality work.

Facebook issued a statement, applauding Iribe for building a strong company and team.

“He pushed VR far beyond the boundaries of what people thought possible and it’s because of his vision that we’re all here working on VR today,” Facebook said. “We’re thankful for his leadership, his dedication to building the impossible, and he’ll be missed.”

Here is Iribe’s full post: