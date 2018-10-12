Bones alum Tamara Taylor and J.C. MacKenzie (Molly’s Game, The Wolf of Wall Street) are set as leads in October Faction, based on the IDW comics by Steve Niles. Rounding out the cast are Aurora Burghart (Sex Education), Gabriel Darku (Impulse, ReBoot: The Guardian Code), Wendy Crewson (The Vow, Room), Megan Follows (Reign, Anne of Green Gables) and Stephen McHattie (Watchmen, Maurice Richard).

Adapted and created by Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow, Krypton), October Faction follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen, played by MacKenzie and Taylor respectively, who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff (Darku) and Viv (Burghart). As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

The 10-episode series is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment. Kindler executive produces with James Thorpe, Steve Niles, Thomas Walden, Eric Birnberg and Steve Niles. George Strayton and Melissa Blake (Sleepy Hollow, Heroes) co-executive produce. John Calvert (X Company, Anne with an E) and Mohamad El Masri (Here and Now) serve as producers.

Party of Five alum Taylor most recently starred as Camille Saroyan on Bones and recurred on Altered Carbon. Her other credits include Justice League: Gods and Monsters and Lost.

MacKenzie most recently appeared in features Molly’s Game and The Wolf of Wall Street. His recent TV credits include Instinct, Law & Order: SVU and Madam Secretary.