Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments alumna Maxim Roy has booked a recurring role in October Faction, based on the IDW comics by Steve Niles.

Adapted and created by Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow, Krypton), October Faction follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen, played by MacKenzie and Taylor respectively, who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff (Darku) and Viv (Burghart). As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

Roy plays Alice Harlow, a powerful warlock and the last of her kind. Driven by a profound sense of loss, Alice sets out to destroy those responsible for the genocide against her people, but along the way she uncovers a long-held secret that could shatter the Allen family forever. She joins previously announced cast Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, Wendy Crewson, Megan Follows, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku and Stephen McHattie.

The 10-episode series is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment.

Maxim played the series regular role of Jocelyn Fray on Freeform’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and she recently recurred on Canadian crime drama series Bad Blood. Maxim is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and manager Perry Zimel.