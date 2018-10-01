Veteran press agents Jim Byk and Shane Marshall Brown are launching a new theatrical and entertainment publicity office, the duo announced to Deadline today. The new company will be called The Press Room.

Publicist Kelly Guiod will serve as vice president.

Both Byk and Brown move from Sam Rudy Media Relations; Brown, a senior press agent there, will work concurrently with Rudy and The Press Room before pivoting to the new company full time in 2019.

Clients to be represented by The Press Room include this season’s Broadway productions of Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery; King Lear starring Glenda Jackson; the world premiere of Gloria: A Life; and The Book of Mormon.

Also repped by The Press Room: The Royal Opera House’s Cinema Series for Trafalgar Releasing; Shakespeare’s Globe; Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful; the world premiere of Jessica Dickey’s The Convent; New York Classical Theatre’s 20th anniversary season; and the world premiere of The Unsilent Picture, featuring a silent film starring Bill Irwin accompanied by live musicians and special effects performed for Historic Hudson Valley in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Byk has been a Broadway press agent for 28 years for more than 60 Broadway and 58 Off Broadway shows. He spent 15 years at Boneau/Bryan-Brown, where his credits included campaigns for The Book of Mormon, Proof, Doubt, The History Boys, Red, La Cage aux Folles, The Norman Conquests and Death of a Salesman. Other credits include Jerusalem, Betrayal, The River, Lucky Guy, among others.

His recent credits at Sam Rudy Media Relations included Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, Farinelli and the King and Indecent, among others, and he has represented Manhattan Theatre Club, Signature Theatre Company, Guthrie Theater, Soulpepper Theatre Company, and Paper Mill Playhouse. He’s done theater press outreach for films (including Birdman and Dreamgirls), and represented dance companies (Stuttgart Ballet, Australian Ballet, MOMIX) and, with Keith Sherman and Associates, the Tony Awards from 1991 through 1996.

Brown began his career in theatrical publicity in 2005, and as a senior press agent at Sam Rudy Media Relations has worked on Hamilton, Avenue Q at New World Stages, and The Vineyard Theatre. Other credits include Sting’s The Last Ship, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Nicky Silver’s The Lyons, Will Ferrell’s You’re Welcome America and Neil LaBute’s Reasons To Be Pretty, among others.

Guiod has been a theater publicist for over 10 years, representing nearly 40 Broadway and more than 60 Off-Broadway productions.