The usual suspects showed up to hold a presser in New York City about what appears to be alive explosive device sent to former CIA chief John Brennan at CNN’s New York HQ.

It has been removed from the Time Warner building on Columbus Circle, but an envelope containing white powder also inside the package is still being analyzed on site.

During the presser New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced another pipe bomb had been sent to his office in New York City, which he had just been informed about, “and that is also being handled,” he said. “We would not be surprised if additional devices have been sent,” he added at the NYC presser to talk about the CNN bomb.

“What we aw here today was an effort to terrorize,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “This clearly is an act of terror, attempting to undermine our free press, leaders of this country, through acts of violence. The people of New York City will not be intimidated.” He thanked residents “for the way they are handling the situation today” adding, “I also want to commend everyone at CNN for the professionalism with which they handled this very troubling incident.”

“This is a very painful time in our nation,” the Mayor continued. “It is a time when people are feeling lot of hatred in the air. And incidents like this exacerbate that pain and exacerbate that fear. We cannot let the acts of a very few change who we are.

“It’s really important at a moment like this to remember, the vast majority of Americans, the vast majority of New Yorkers, are good people trying to live in peace with each other,” de Blasio said, speaking the sort of comforting, inspirational words that, in normal times, we would have heard by now from the President of the United States. Trump is set to speak this afternoon.

“There are a few people trying to tear us a part through acts of violence,” de Blasio continued, filling in for the time being. ” It is imperative that we insure they fail. It is imperative we act as the good and decent people we are. This is a moment in history that is painful, but it will pass.”

During the presser Q&A, de Blasio took a question that was hard to hear but seemed to be asking about Trump and his very public attacks on former CIA chief John Brennan, to whom the CNN bomb was addressed and who Trump very publicly stripped of his security clearance because he had made remarks critical of Trump in his capacity as a CNN contributor.

“I’m just going to say something broad,” de Blasio responded. “At a time when there is lot hatred, it does not make sense to exacerbate,” he said, urging all public officials “of all partisan affiliations, don’t encourage violence, don’t encourage hatred, don’t encourage attacks on the media.”

Trump has a rally scheduled tonight in Wisconsin.