Rarmian Newton (Rise) and Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) are set for key recurring roles in AMC’s supernatural fantasy horror drama NOS4A2, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Hill. The project, produced by AMC Studios in association with Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television, was created by Jami O’Brien (Fear The Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels) who will serve as showrunner. It’s set for debut in 2019.

Set in blue-collar New England, NOS4A2 follows the coming of age of Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) who discovers she has the power to find lost things. Her gift sets her on a collision course with Charlie Manx (Zach Quinto), a supernatural villain who abducts children in his mysterious Rolls Royce Wraith.

Newton will play Drew, Vic’s (Cummings) prep-school friend with a hidden sensitive side. He is inspired by Vic and rebels against his parents to pursue art school.

Camp will portray Haley Smith, a tough kid with an adventurous spirit and a good sense of humor. She’s brave for a 10-year-old but sometimes too confident for her own good. She wants to be an artist just like Vic, her teenage neighbor and pseudo big sister.

Hill and O’Brien executive produce NOS4A2 along with Lauren Corrao, Co-President of Tornante Television.

Newton was one of the leads in NBC’s Rise and recently recurred on Tell Me A Story at CBS All Access. He is repped by Atlas Artists, Active Artists Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Camp is best known for her role as Chloe Mackenzie, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon’s character on HBO’s Big Little Lies. She’ll next be seen in Netflix film The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell. Camp is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and attorney Alex Kohner.