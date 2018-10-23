“I saw Bridesmaids,” says Tiffany Haddish in this new trailer for her Nobody’s Fool – a red-band trailer, by the way, so she’s about to tell us exactly what she intends to do in the frilly dress she’s just tried on.

Executive produced, written and directed by Tyler Perry, Nobody’s Fool stars Haddish as Tanya, just released from prison and, trying to get back on her feet, moving in with her uptight sister Danica (Tika Sumpter).

As would be expected, Tanya upsets her sister’s well-ordered life, a life that includes a mysterious about-to-be husband whom Danica herself as never met. Cue the guys from Catfish (seriously, Nev Schulman and Max Joseph from Catfish show up).

Also in the cast are Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley and Whoopi Goldberg. Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Tyler Perry Studios and BET Films present the Tyler Perry Studios Production. Associate producer is Carole Wurst, producers are Mark E. Swinton and Will Areu.

Paramount releases the Nobody’s Fool to theaters Nov. 2. Check out the red-band trailer above, and see the poster here: