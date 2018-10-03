Noah Centineo, who recently starred in back-to-back Netflix rom-coms To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, has been cast in Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska and will focus on the next generation of elite crime-fighting detectives working for the mysterious Charlie. Centineo’s character develops romantic sparks with one of the Angels. Since the earlier Charlie’s Angels films, the Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients with offices and highly trained teams worldwide. The new pic focuses on one of those teams.

Banks, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Jonathan Tucker, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Patrick Stewart co-star in the reboot, which was scripted by Jay Basu and Banks based on earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. Sony has set a September 27, 2019, release date.

Centineo next appears in rom-com feature The Stand-In.