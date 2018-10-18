Jenn Suozzo, previously senior broadcast producer at NBC’s Nightly News With Lester Holt, has been elevated to executive producer on the network’s nightly newscast. The move comes after the July departure of EP Sam Singal; Suozzo, the former EP of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, had been Singal’s No. 2, and had taken on his duties in the interim.

NBC News boss Noah Oppenheim made the removal of the interim tag official in a memo to staff Thursday:

All,

I have some exciting news to share. I am very pleased to announce that Jenn Suozzo is the new Executive Producer of Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Jenn has done a tremendous job at the helm of the broadcast over the last few months leading the Nightly team. Her passion for news and her editorial vision are evident in everything she does, and she’s forged a formidable partnership with Lester dating back to their time together at MSNBC.

Jenn has relationships that span the building and the globe from her long career in the NBC family. Prior to serving as interim EP, Jenn was the senior broadcast producer of Nightly for three years, and before that, the weekend broadcast. She also launched, and was the first Executive Producer of, Andrea Mitchell Reports.

As you all know, Nightly just celebrated another season at #1, and we couldn’t be more proud of the broadcast. We’ve also made great progress expanding the Nightly brand on digital and social, which is so important to our future. I can’t think of anyone better suited than Jenn to lead this extraordinary team as we build on our great momentum.

Please join me in congratulating Jenn!

Noah