Syfy has set a multi-platform rollout for Nightflyers, the anticipated original space horror drama based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. Beginning December 2, all 10 episodes will debut across all Syfy platforms timed to the beginning of the linear telecast.

Episodes 1-5 will debut Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 at 10/9c, and episodes 6-10 on Sunday, December 9 through Thursday, December 13 at 10/9c with limited commercial interruption across all platforms. Weekend marathons will give fans an additional opportunity to catch up on the series.

Later today New York Comic Con attendees will get an exclusive look at Nightflyers in a world premiere screening, followed by a Q&A with the show’s cast and creators.

Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers, based on Martin’s novella, follows a team of scientists aboard The Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship. Eoin Macken, David Ajala, Gretchen Mol, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, and Brían F. O’Byrne star.

Nightflyers is produced by Universal Cable Productions and co-produced by Netflix. Jeff Buhler wrote the adaptation for television and is the showrunner and executive producer, alongside Martin, Gene Klein, David Bartis and Doug Liman of Hypnotic who also executive produce. Brian Nelson, Mike Cahill and Andrew McCarthy serve as executive producers. Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; and Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions also serve as executive producers.

Check out a new promo above.