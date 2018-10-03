EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the success of Night School which is on its way to clicking past $40M worldwide by the end of today, the pic’s director Malcolm D. Lee is back in business with Universal for the romantic ensemble comedy How to Fall in Love with Anyone.

The studio is developing the project, inspired by Mandy Len Catron’s New York Times viral article “To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This”, with Lee’s Blackmaled Productions banner. Raamla Mohamed (ABC’s Scandal) and Ryan Richmond (Money Matters) will pen the script. Todd Hoffman will produce for his Storied Media Group, alongside Lee.

In Catron’s article she focuses on a 1997 SUNY Stony Brook study in which psychologist Arthur Aron explored whether intimacy between two perfect strangers could be accelerated by having them ask each other 36 personal questions. As they go along, each question becomes increasingly personal and intense with inquires like: “Do you have a secret hunch about how you will die?” or “For what in your life do you feel most grateful?”. Such questions proved to bring together countless couples and in some cases save marriages.

Melanie N. Clark, SVP, Production & Development for Blackmaled Productions will oversee the project, alongside Universal VP of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Christine Sun.

Lee has made six movies with Universal going all the way back to 1999’s The Best Man in total grossing close to $400M worldwide; his highest grossing title for the studio and himself being last summer’s comedy pinnacle Girls Trip which totaled $140.3M WW and launched Tiffany Haddish as a leading star. Lee is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano; Mohamed is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham and Richmond is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment.