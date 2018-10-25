In an effort to give the industry more insight into the LGBTQ community and contribute to the changing landscape of midea when it comes to diversity, Nielsen announced Thursday morning that it will expand its reporting capabilities to identify same gender spouses and partners and their households.

Nielsen worked with GLAAD in this new effort to reflect LGBTQ inclusion and representation in its industry-leading panels. This includes evaluating recruiting and classification techniques that help better identify same-gender spouses and unmarried partner households to participate in Nielsen’s nationally representative panel.

“As the media marketplace continues to evolve, our clients are increasingly looking to better understand consumers of all types to effectively reach new and unique audiences,” said Brian Fuhrer, Senior Vice President of Product Leadership at Nielsen. “This translates directly into why diversity and inclusion is a business imperative for Nielsen and why we will continue to invest in ways to ensure our world-class TV panel reflects the true diversity of the consumer landscape.”

Fuhrer adds, “This enhancement will help both programmers and marketers gain LGBTQ audience insights and provide the industry with better understand the compelling opportunity these consumers represent.”

With this new reporting, the industry will now be able to research data for these market breaks and demographics to further understand the viewing behavior of a same-gender spouse or partner household. This is especially critical as the media marketplace continues to evolve and marketers look to expand the reach and relevance of their campaigns.

In a report of the top 20 primetime telecasts during premiere week, there were unique differences and similarities among same gender audiences and among all people. Nearly 14% of same-gender spouses or unmarried partners with a TV tuned into the Murphy Brown on CBS. This amounts to approximately 340,000 people in same-gender spouse/unmarried partner homes. Manifest, Big Bang Theory, and This Is Us were included in the top five for same-gender audiences and all people while American Horror Story was in the top five for same-gender audiences, but not included in the top 20 for all audiences.

Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO of GLAAD say that with the newly record-high representation for LGBTQ characters on television, “it’s important that we know American audiences are connecting with these characters and shows.”

“We appreciate Nielsen’s commitment to ensuring that LGBTQ people wherever they live and consume television are being counted — and that those numbers are being reported,” said Ellis. “GLAAD is proud to work alongside them as they continue to expand and enhance their capabilities.”