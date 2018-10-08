EXCLUSIVE: Ina Petersen’s LA-based international management and production firm, Inner Voice Artists, has acquired rights to Danish filmmaker Nicolo Donato’s latest script, Tolerance. The company, which was formed earlier this year to create opportunities for actors and filmmakers from around the world, has also signed Donato to its growing roster.

Tolerance is inspired by the racially-charged 2017 events in Charlottesville where a woman was fatally injured. It’s described as a powerful story of a man who decides to leave the Ku Klux Klan after discovering that he has a daughter. In his quest for redemption, he learns how love sometimes conquers all.

Donato’s previous credits include Brotherhood, which was nominated for two Bodil Awards as well as winning two major prizes in Rome. He also helmed 2016’s Across The Waters, and is known for socially impactful work.

Donato will direct Tolerance with Petersen producing alongside Ramfis Myrthil of Beast of the East Productions. Myrthil’s credits include The Broken Ones and Sundance pic A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. which Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired earlier this year.

Inner Voice Artists’ other clients include Norwegian actor Thomas Gullestad; Spanish filmmaker Clara Roquet; Danish actor Johannes Lassen; Norway’s Anneke von der Lippe; Norwegian actor Martin Furulund; and Australia’s Madison Daniel. The company is rising quickly with several international TV projects also in development.