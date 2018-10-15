Prolific animation writer-producer Nicole Dubuc will receive the WGA West’s 2018 Animation Writers Caucus Animation Writing Award tonight at the annual AWC awards ceremony at the guild’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

Dubuc, who’s been nominated for seven daytime Emmys for writing and producing children’s animation shows, currently serves as the showrunner of the upcoming Disney Junion series The Rocketeer.

The award is presented to caucus members who have advanced the literature of animation in film and television throughout the years and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the animation writer.

“Nicole Dubuc has accomplished more in her time as an animation writer than most of us do in careers that are twice as long,” said WGA West president David A. Goodman. “She has crossed genres, busted barriers, and broken through ceilings not only as a writer, but also as a showrunner, an actress, and a labor leader. If there’s an aspect of animation production Nicole hasn’t mastered, it’s only because she hasn’t invented it yet.”

Said AWC chair Craig Miller: “Nicole Dubuc richly deserves this award. She’s not only an extremely talented writer and showrunner but has extensively given her time and energy to work for the betterment of all animation writers. Plus she’s one of the best people I know.”

Dubuc’s animation feature writing credits include Postman Pat, Mike Da Mustang — which she wrote and directed — and several direct-to-video features including Tigger & Pooh & A Musical Too, My Friends Tigger & Pooh: The Hundred Acre Wood Haunt, My Friends Tigger & Pooh’s Friendly Tales, My Friends Tigger & Pooh: Super Sleuth Christmas Movie and Polly Pocket: PollyWorld.

Her many animation series writing credits include Hasbro’s My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Lego Elves, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Marvel Superhero Squad, Transformers: Prime, Jake and the Neverland Pirates, Ben 10: Alien Force, Care Bears: Adventures in Care-A-Lot Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and many more.

In addition to honoring Dubuc at tonight’s ceremony, the caucus will present a memorial tribute to animation writer and AWC member Dean Stefan, who died in May at 65.

“Dean Stefan was a mentor and a friend,” Dubuc said. “He had a keen instinct for what made a story work, a wickedly irreverent sense of humor, and a generous spirit. He always made time for writers trying to break in, offering his advice or reading scripts. I miss him every day.”