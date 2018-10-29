In his first broadcast pitch season under his Sony Pictures TV overall deal, writer-director-producer Nick Stoller (Neighbors) has sold four comedy projects, all in competitive situations with penalties. The list includes multi-cams Our House, written by Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors), which has received a put pilot commitment at CBS; The Story of Us, written by Mike Royce (One Day at a Time), also at CBS; and Common Areas, written by Hilary Winston (Happy Endings) and Mat Harawitz (LA to Vegas), at ABC; as well as single-cam Next Door, penned by Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley (Uncle Buck) at Fox.

Stoller executive produces all four projects via his Stoller Global Solutions banner alongside producing partner/TV executive Conor Welch. Sony TV is the studio for all shows; Next Door is a co-production with Fox.

CBS’ Our House, written/executive produced by O’Brien, centers on a devoted mom and dad who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a kid, but discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings back in the picture.

O’Brien and Stoller are reuniting after working together on the two Neighbors movies, both co-written by O’Brien and directed by Stoller.

CBS’ The Story of Us, written and executive produced by Royce, is a story told through interviews and vignettes spanning 10 years, about how an unlikely couple becomes an unlikely family.

This marks a return to CBS for Royce, who was an executive producer on the network’s hit family comedy Everybody Loves Raymond. He went on to co-create and executive produce Men of a Certain Age for TNT and Sony TV’s current Netflix comedy series One Day at a Time, a reimagining of the Norman Lear classic.

Fox’s Next Door, written/executive produced by Cragg and Bradley, creators of ABC’s Uncle Buck reboot, is described as a multi-generational comedy about three diverse suburban couples, all at crossroads in their lives, who bond while investigating the murder of the worst person in their neighborhood.

ABC’s Common Areas is written/executive produced by Winston and Harawitz. In cities where rents have skyrocketed, people are turning to micro-units in luxury buildings, where they can get a bedroom for the price of an apartment in any other city. These dorm residents are getting a lot more than just a tiny bedroom and athlete’s foot, they’re getting a community (but also probably athlete’s foot).

Winston, who also is under an overall deal at Sony TV, created/executive produced CBS’ Bad Teacher, on which Harawitz was a writer, and had two comedy projects go to pilot at CBS the last two seasons, Real Life and 25.

Stoller was a co-creator/executive producer of The Carmichael Show and is the co-creator, director and executive producer with his wife, Francesca Delbanco, of Friends From College, which premieres its second season January 11 on Netflix. His feature credits include Neighbors and Neighbors 2, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. Stoller is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

