Til Schweiger’s Head Full of Honey has been added to Warner Bros. 2018 release schedule. The drama starring Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon is set to open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 30.

Head Full of Honey follows the story of Lucas (Nolte) who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. As his granddaughter takes care of him he ends up going on road trip with her. Dillon will play his son and Emily Mortimer will play Dillon’s estranged wife. The film also stars Schweiger, Eric Roberts Claire Forlani, and Jacqueline Bisset.

The film is based on the 2014German film Honig im Kopf (literally translated means “Honey in the Head”) which Schweiger also directed. It was one of eight films on Germany’s shortlist for their submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.