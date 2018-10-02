PBS eked out the most winners at the 39th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, held tonight in Manhattan, grabbing seven awards to edge CBS and HBO, which scored six apiece.

CNN, CNN International and Univision were next with three Emmys each, awarded by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Read the full list of winners here, and see the chart of wins by network below.

Premium cabler’s HBO haul was buoyed by four wins for the coverage of the Charlottesville rally coverage by Vice News Tonight, which picked up four trophies to lead all nightly newscasts, including Best Story in a Newscast for “Charlottesville: Race and Terror.”

A&E scored a marquee win as its Life, Animated was named Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary. PBS’ POV took the Current Affairs Documentary prize for Last Men in Aleppo, and the pubcaster’s Independent Lens for the Politics and Government Docu trophy for Forever Pure. The Social Issue Documentary statuette went to Showtime’s Jackson.

Among tonight’s winners was ABC’s 20/20, which took the Emmy for breaking news story by a newsmagazine for its piece titled “Las Vegas: Heartbreak and Heroes.” The win came on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at a concert crowd that claimed 58 lives and left more than 850 people wounded.

“I’m particularly proud to be here for tonight’s celebration of News and Documentaries, given the intersection at which we find journalism and political discourse these days,” NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly said. “At a time when some seek to perpetuate politically useful falsehoods in the furtherance of partisan ideology, we have never needed our nation’s journalists and documentarians more.”

As usual, PBS came into the trophy with a leading 45 nominations, paced by 15 for Frontline, followed by PBS (31), CNN (22), HBO (22) and ABC (20).